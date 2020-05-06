Glyphosate to blame for COVID-19? Here’s how we know Bayer’s weedkiller didn’t cause the pandemic

An MIT computer scientist with no expertise in agriculture, chemistry, toxicology, or the biological sciences. And yet for some reason, Stephanie Seneff has decided that genetically modified foods are the tools of the devil and that glyphosate (Roundup), the herbicide used to kill weeds in fields of crops that have been genetically modified to resist it, is responsible for many of society’s ailments.

…

Seneff’s thesis is that the genetically modified corn used to produce ethanol has been sprayed with glyphosate and that the chemical is, therefore, present in the gasoline to which the ethanol is added. When the fuel burns, the glyphosate is aerosolized, and when inhaled, affects the immune system resulting in the “cytokine storm” that characterizes some cases of COVID-19.

…

Glyphosate decomposes at 187 °C, a fact that Seneff could easily have looked up. Not only is it nonsensical to suggest that glyphosate survives combustion, but there is also no evidence that it is ever found in ethanol.

…

What we have here is a series of laughable arguments that represent an illness sometimes seen among scientists who are wedded to a theory they have formulated and will try to fit square pegs into round holes to prove they were correct.

Read the original post