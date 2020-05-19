Plant-based COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials poised for June start date

An experimental Covid-19 vaccine developed by cigarette maker British American Tobacco Plc is poised to begin testing in humans.
Pre-clinical tests of the vaccine showed a positive immune response, the London-based maker of Lucky Strike cigarettes said [May 15] in a statement. The first phase of human trials could begin as soon as late June if authorized by drug regulators, BAT said.
…
BAT subsidiary Kentucky BioProcessing uses tobacco plants in making the experimental vaccine, which is derived from the genetic sequence of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid. According to BAT, the method generates the vaccine faster than conventional approaches, reducing the time required from several months to about six weeks.