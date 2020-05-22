regulation tracker featured image x

Federal judge tosses lawsuit alleging Cheerios contain undisclosed glyphosate weedkiller

| | May 22, 2020
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP's daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

A would-be class suit alleging General Mills Inc. failed to disclose the presence of glyphosate residue in Cheerios can’t proceed because the plaintiff didn’t show she actually bought any cereal with the Roundup chemical in it, the Eleventh Circuit said [May 20].

Mourina Doss alleged merely a “conjectural or hypothetical” injury, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit said in an unpublished, per curiam opinion.

Similar appeals over the chemical’s presence in other foods are pending before the Second Circuit, and a class of consumers was recently certified in another glyphosate case.

