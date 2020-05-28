regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

Viewpoint: Children face threat of severe coronavirus complications. But risk isn’t high enough to justify lockdowns

| May 28, 2020
classroom
Credit: Sam Panthaky/AFP
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Horrific stories are emerging of children developing rashes, cardiac abnormalities and other inflammatory symptoms that are linked to the novel coronavirus. Parents and public health officials are understandably worried, but some perspective is in order given the virus’s apparent overall low risk to children.

A study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Pediatrics [May 11] found that only 48 children between March 14 and April 3 were admitted to 14 pediatric intensive care units in the U.S., and 83% had an underlying condition. The most common was “a long-term dependence on technological support (including tracheostomy) associated with developmental delay and/or genetic anomalies,” the authors note. The fatality rate for children in ICUs was 5% compared to 50% to 62% for adults.

Related article:  Pandemics have existed as long as human civilization: 'There will be another'

Scientists are puzzling over these age disparities. One theory is that children have stronger “innate” immune response that allows them to quickly clear the virus without developing antibodies. Another is that the virus may not bind as easily to the ACE2 receptors in children’s nasal passages that are the cellular entry-way for invading the body.

All of this bears more study, and nobody wants to endanger children. But the risks to children are not enough to justify the continuing destruction of lockdowns.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend