Russia relaxes ‘almost impassable’ restrictions on GMO soy imports, sparking backlash from regional governors

| May 29, 2020
soja
Credit: MercoPress
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has exempted GM soybeans and soybean meal from compulsory government registration in a decree released on April 16 of 2020. Almost immediately governors of Kaliningrad Oblast, Belgorod Oblast and several Russian regions appealed to the federal government asking them not to soften the GMO import restrictions.

It is believed that the compulsory registration was almost an impassable barrier for GM soybeans, so during the previous years they were technically not allowed in Russia.

The governors said that the decision to remove that barrier would pave the way for some big US corporations controlling soybean production in Latin America and Europe in to the Russian feed market, the Russian Business Consulting (RBC) agency reported, citing the letter the governors filled jointly filled with the Agricultural Ministry.

Related article:  USDA eliminates antiquated rules for GMOs which it says will bring plant biotech regulations 'into the 21st century'

The new rules should support Russian livestock producers and not allow the increase in production costs, commented Sergey Mikhnyuk, executive director of the Russian National Feed Union. The increase in import supplies could lower the prices on the market ….

Read the original post

