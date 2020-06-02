regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

This journalist once ‘detested’ GMOs. Here’s what changed her mind

foodfear
Credit: Inspo Fitness Journal
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

I can actually relate to people being averse to agricultural biotechnology on the premise that it is not natural and therefore something to be vigilant, if not afraid, about. Before I became extensively exposed to scientists and agriculture experts who did ag biotech research, I pretty much perceived ag biotech in the same way.

Like many, I also have an aversion to anything unnatural so that the first time I heard about agricultural biotechnology close to two decades ago, I instinctively shunned it. I simply detested the idea of scientists tampering with food for human consumption.

[Editor’s note: Charina Garrido-Ocampo is a contributor to Philippine newspaper the Mindanao Times.]

Related article:  Podcast: From anti-GMO journalist to crop biotech advocate—Alliance for Science managing editor Joan Conrow

Thousands of credible scientists, many of them are Nobel Peace Prize Awardees, would categorically say agricultural biotechnology is safe because it is one of the most extensively researched and reviewed agricultural developments.

Ag biotech crops are studied extensively using an internationally-accepted approach to make sure that they are safe for people, animals and the environment as conventional crops are. The crops brought about by ag biotech research are the most researched and tested agricultural products in the history of mankind.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend