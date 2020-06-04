regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

Zambia poised to release two drought-tolerant, disease-resistant cowpea varieties

| June 4, 2020
cowpea
Cowpea
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Zambia will soon welcome two new varieties of drought tolerant cowpeas that can produce up to 10 percent more yield than their parent varieties despite the heat, drought, pests, and diseases that are prevalent in the country. The two new crops can potentially increase food security and lead to higher farmers’ income.

Seeds of local Zambian cowpeas were exposed to gamma irradiation in the FAO/IAEA laboratory in Austria, then were brought back to Zambia. These were subjected to field tests and were observed to mature earlier and require less water.

Comparing them with conventional cowpeas, the two new varieties were able to withstand drought better while producing higher yield, and perform better against certain pests and diseases. The selection of varieties was conducted with farmers alongside the scientists who helped develop them. Seed production is ongoing and the seeds will be ready for distribution in November 2020.

Related article:  Scientists and farmers dispute ag minister’s claim that Ghana doesn’t need GMOs

Since the new varieties were also found to be tolerant to diseases, the developers also plan to grow them in high rainfall areas where yield loss due to cowpea diseases is the main problem.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend