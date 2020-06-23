regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

Gene editing cures hereditary deafness in mice. Are humans next?

| | June 23, 2020
gene therapy deafness mice
Credit: Sandid/Tag Hartman-Simkins
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Two to three out of every 1,000 children born in the United States have a diminished level of hearing or can’t hear at all. Around half of these children are born this way because of genes they inherit from their parents. Although hearing loss can be treated with hearing aids and cochlear implants, these technologies don’t correct an underlying genetic problem.

The researchers tested their base editing technique on deaf mice bred to have the TMC1 mutation, converting a C-G base pair into a T-A pair, which corrected the error… Only a quarter of the cells in the mice’s ears ended up getting edited (scientists haven’t yet figured out how to edit 100% of cells yet), but that was enough to restore some amount of hearing. A single injection of the editing treatment reversed abnormalities in inner ear hair cells, which are vital for hearing.

Related article:  Animal gene-editing researchers leaving US to escape FDA's 'regulatory confusion'

To test whether the treatment worked, the researchers clapped their hands next to the mice. The previously deaf mice that got the treatment jumped, turning to look at the source of the sound. More formal tests involved attaching electrodes below the mouse’s ears and measuring their brain wave activity in response to different sound levels. The mice that received the treatment could hear sounds as quiet as 60 decibels — the level of a normal conversation.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend