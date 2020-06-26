Despite $10.9 billion US glyphosate-cancer settlement, Australia says weedkiller ‘perfectly safe’

The pesticides giant Bayer agreed …. to pay up to US$10.9bn (A$15.8bn) to settle about 95,000 cases claiming [the glyphosate-based herbicide] Roundup caused cancer.

The agriculture minister, David Littleproud, said labeling standards in the US were different to those in Australia. “Our regulations and our regulatory reform has been as robust as anyone else in the world,” he told reporters in Brisbane on [June 25].

He said he was confident the government’s agricultural chemical regulator, the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority, had provided the right directions.

“I’m confident that if Australians continue to use it as per the label, it is perfectly safe,” Littleproud said. Bayer has repeatedly said Roundup is safe and important to farmers who use the herbicide.

Read the original post