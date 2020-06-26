regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

Legal fight over Bayer’s drift-prone dicamba weedkiller ends in $400 million settlement

| | June 26, 2020
Screen Shot at AM
A farmer displays a soybean plant that shows signs of being affected by dicamba.
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Bayer will pay up to $400 million to resolve the multi-district litigation pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri and claims to soybean producers and certain producers of other crops who suffered dicamba damage from dicamba sprayed over-the-top of dicamba-tolerant soybeans or cotton from 2015 through 2020. The company will also pay litigation expenses, attorneys’ fees, claims administration expenses and other costs in addition to the amounts provided to qualified claimants.

The only dicamba drift case to go to trial – Bader Farms – is not included in this resolution. Bayer “believes the verdict in Bader Farms is inconsistent with the evidence and the law” and will continue to pursue post-trial motions and an appeal, if necessary.

Related article:  Non-GMO vegetable seeds? Capitalizing on consumer fears to sell overpriced seeds

Bayer said it “stands strongly behind the safety and utility of its XtendiMax herbicide with VaporGrip technology and continues to enhance training and education efforts to help ensure growers use these products successfully.”

[In early June], the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals vacated registrations for three dicamba herbicides …. after finding that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) substantially understated risks that it acknowledged and failed entirely to acknowledge other risks.

That ruling led to more legal wrangling amid the ongoing spray season. The Court allowed EPA’s decision to stand to allow the use of existing stocks of dicamba to be applied according to label for the 2020 season, no later than July 31.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend