$10.9 billion Monsanto Roundup settlement does not automatically shield Bayer from ‘flood’ of new glyphosate-cancer lawsuits

[Bayer] on [June 24] agreed to pay as much as $10.9 billion to end the litigation by U.S. Roundup users who say the herbicide caused them to develop a form of blood cancer.

But Bayer had to find a separate solution to mitigate the risk of future claims without pulling the product off the shelves. The company decided to make a calculated gamble on the scientific evidence which so far has overwhelmingly supported its claim that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, is safe for agricultural use.

…

While many details of the proposal have yet to be released by Bayer and approved by a federal judge, the plan calls for an independent panel of scientific experts, who will likely be chosen and agreed upon by both sides.

The company will pay $1.25 billion to support the panel’s research …. The scientific review process is expected to take at least four years, and findings by the panel would be binding on Bayer and anyone who has used Roundup before [June 24] but not developed cancer.

If the panel finds glyphosate to be non-carcinogenic, those users could not sue. If the panel determines glyphosate causes cancer, however, Bayer could face a flood of new lawsuits…

Read the original post