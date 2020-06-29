regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

$10.9 billion Monsanto Roundup settlement does not automatically shield Bayer from ‘flood’ of new glyphosate-cancer lawsuits

| | June 29, 2020
roundup spray
Credit: Grant Gerlock/Harvest Public Media
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

[Bayer] on [June 24] agreed to pay as much as $10.9 billion to end the litigation by U.S. Roundup users who say the herbicide caused them to develop a form of blood cancer.

But Bayer had to find a separate solution to mitigate the risk of future claims without pulling the product off the shelves. The company decided to make a calculated gamble on the scientific evidence which so far has overwhelmingly supported its claim that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, is safe for agricultural use.

While many details of the proposal have yet to be released by Bayer and approved by a federal judge, the plan calls for an independent panel of scientific experts, who will likely be chosen and agreed upon by both sides.

Related article:  Glyphosate-based Roundup herbicide linked to liver disease in rats? Researcher Séralini under fire again

The company will pay $1.25 billion to support the panel’s research …. The scientific review process is expected to take at least four years, and findings by the panel would be binding on Bayer and anyone who has used Roundup before [June 24] but not developed cancer.

If the panel finds glyphosate to be non-carcinogenic, those users could not sue. If the panel determines glyphosate causes cancer, however, Bayer could face a flood of new lawsuits…

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend