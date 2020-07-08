regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

1 year later, first gene edited sickle cell patient is functionally cured

| | July 8, 2020
victoriagray
Victoria Gray. Credit: AFP
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

She’s the first person with a genetic disorder to get treated in the United States with the revolutionary gene-editing technique called CRISPR. 

And as the one-year anniversary of her landmark treatment approaches, [Victoria] Gray has just received good news: The billions of genetically modified cells doctors infused into her body clearly appear to be alleviating virtually all the complications of her disorder, sickle cell disease.

The researchers conducting the study Gray started caution that it’s too soon to reach any firm conclusions about the long-term safety and effectiveness of the approach… But Gray’s experience so far, along with two other patients who received the same treatment for a similar disorder, indicate the therapy has been effective for her and may work for other patients as well, they said.

Related article:  How one plant scientist challenges the 'natural is better' myth

Perhaps most importantly, the changes appear to have translated into significant health benefits for Gray. She hasn’t had any severe pain attacks since the treatment and hasn’t required any emergency room treatments, hospitalizations or blood transfusions.

In each of the previous two years, Gray had required an average of seven hospitalizations and emergency room visits due to severe pain episodes as well as requiring regular blood transfusions. She has also been able to reduce significantly her need for powerful narcotics to alleviate her pain.

“It’s a very big deal for me,” Gray said. “It’s a huge change.”

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend