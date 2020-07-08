regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

Green Party defends Europe’s simultaneous ban on gene-edited crops and use of biotech in medicine

| | July 8, 2020
eugeneedit
Credit: Beyond GM
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

[Editor’s note: In June a faction of Germany’s Green Party argued it was time the EU revised its strict regulation of gene-edited crops. Party officials have since announced the Greens don’t support such regulatory reform.]

The paper, published by a faction of German Greens on 10 June, offered their support for genetic engineering, saying it could play a key role in improving sustainability, and called for a reconsideration of EU regulation on genetic engineering.

This was the first time that such a dissenting position came from within the Greens and raised questions as to whether the tide is changing in the party.

But [Martin Häusling, agriculture spokesman for the Greens/EFA in the European Parliament] strongly denied this, saying that there is “no momentum building for new genetically modified organisms (GMOs)”.

Related article:  First ever gene-edited wheat that produces high fiber flour could hit the market by 2020

While he admitted that there have been debates and that it is “only fair” that this technology is assessed from different angles, he maintained that the “vast majority of Greens in Germany – and Europe – are undoubtedly against deregulation of new GMOs”.

The paper also makes a point about inconsistencies …. highlighting that while GM technology is regularly used in medicine, it is not permitted for agriculture.

Commenting on the idea that the EU’s stance is inconsistent in this respect, Häusling …. explained that the main difference between [medical] technologies and genetically modified crops grown on the field is that the use is limited to the patient and does not “escape into nature”.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend