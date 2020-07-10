AquaBounty US facility grows non-GMO Atlantic salmon as it prepares to produce biotech fish

AquaBounty Technologies’s land-based facility in Albany, Indiana, began producing non-GMO Atlantic salmon while waiting for federal permission to import the genetically engineered eggs into the country.

The company imported the GMO salmon eggs to the facility last year, while continuing to grow the conventional fish in separate tanks.

AquaBounty CEO Sylvia Wulf said the Atlantic salmon harvest is helping the company prepare for GMO fish production.

“So those fish are coming to market and what that allows us to do is make sure that we’ve got our supply chains, our processing all in place in advance of harvesting AquAdvantage later on this year,” said Wulf.

Read the original post