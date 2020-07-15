Colombia aims to restart aerial glyphosate spraying of coca crops under pressure from US

Alhough coca crop size fell 9% in 2019 to the lowest level in six years, the capacity to produce cocaine rose 1.5% due to increased productivity. Colombia faces permanent pressure from the United States, the main destination for cocaine, to reduce crops.

The government of President Ivan Duque is looking to meet various health and environmental requirements demanded by Colombia’s Constitutional Court to re-start aerial spraying with the herbicide glyphosate.

…

“Restarting the spraying program is fundamental. It is in the best interest of the country and it will allow us to continue making progress much more effectively in the fight against the world drug problem,” he added, without giving an exact date to restart aerial spraying.

Read the original post