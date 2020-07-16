Low-carb diets might help treat Alzheimer’s, ALS—and even cancer?

[T]here is a growing interest in [Ketogenic] extreme high-fat diet among researchers. In 2019 alone, more than a thousand new research articles were written on the topic.

And these studies are no longer solely focused on obesity and diabetes, says researcher and clinical nutritionist Magnhild Kverneland at Oslo University Hospital.

“Researchers are looking at diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, ALS, brain tumours, migraines and multiple sclerosis,” she said. And epilepsy – which is the focus of Kverneland’s research.

…

One of the areas where researchers are increasingly interested in this approach to treatment is Alzheimer’s disease …. A few small studies have been done where people with mild or moderate Alzheimer’s have followed a ketogenic diet or taken supplements containing ketone bodies. The approach has shown positive effects on symptoms, according to a review published in the journal Neurotherapeutics in 2018.

…

Researchers know that a number of different cancer cells depend on glucose as an energy source …. Several studies have been done on cells and animals suggesting that a ketogenic diet can have a significant effect, especially in combination with traditional treatments …. A few studies in people have pointed in the same direction.

