Europe’s young farmers want to use latest sustainability tools—including gene editing

Young farmers’ organization, the European Council of Young Farmers (CEJA), took a generally positive but cautious view on the Commission’s ambition to make the European food system the global standard of sustainability.
On Monday (13 July), CEJA’s delegates approved a position in which they insisted on the need for strong investment support to successfully implement the required technological tools and management choices.
Contacted by EURACTIV, CEJA President Jannes Maes said that what young farmers need is a toolbox “as broad as possible” of solutions to lead this transition.
“The larger you make this toolbox, the easier is for different types of farmers to find the right tools to do their part,” he said.
For Maes, the F2F includes some positive elements in this regard, such as a strong commitment towards ensuring full broadband coverage in rural areas, as well as looking at the new plant breeding techniques (NPBTs) as “a viable option”.