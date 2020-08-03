GMO herbicide-tolerant canola poses no hazard to human health, EU food safety officials find

Following the submission of application EFSA‐GMO‐RX‐002 …. from Monsanto Company, the Panel on Genetically Modified Organisms of EFSA (GMO) was asked to deliver a scientific risk assessment on the data submitted in the context of the renewal of authorization application for the herbicide‐tolerant genetically modified oilseed rape GT73.

The data received in the context of this renewal application contained post‐market environmental monitoring reports, a systematic search and evaluation of literature, updated bioinformatic analyses and additional documents or studies performed by or on behalf of the applicant.

The GMO Panel assessed these data for possible new hazards, modified exposure or new scientific uncertainties identified during the authorization period and not previously assessed in the context of the original application. Under the assumption that the DNA sequence of the event in oilseed rape GT73 considered for renewal of authorization is identical to the sequence of the originally assessed event, the GMO Panel concludes that there is no evidence …. for new hazards, modified exposure or scientific uncertainties that would change the conclusions of the original risk assessment on oilseed rape GT73.

