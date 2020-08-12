Florida sees increase in dengue fever cases while regulators mull GMO mosquito release

Antibody testing in the Key Largo area has identified another 11 cases of dengue fever, bringing the total this year to 37. The cases had onset dates from April 30 to July 10, according to the local office of the state Department of Health.

The dengue outbreak is the biggest in the Keys since 2009/2010. That outbreak was in Key West and led the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District to enter a partnership with Oxitec that could lead to the Keys becoming the first U.S. trial site for genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes — the kind that can transmit dengue and Zika.

The trial has received federal and state approval; the local Mosquito Control Board considered giving the final go-ahead last month but postponed the decision until Aug. 18.

