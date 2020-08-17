Biotech experts break down top-10 myths about GMOs, pesticides and organic farming

Scientists who have conducted research on GM crops have attested to the safety of such crops and their contributions to global agricultural productivity and alleviating poverty and hunger. Farmers and their families who have planted biotech crops enjoy their benefits. However, critics believe otherwise, saying GM crops are not likely to help contribute to global food security.

What do you think of this tricky subject? Read on as ISAAA gives the facts behind the top 10 myths about agricultural biotechnology.

MYTH 1: So many resources are devoted to GM crop research. These resources should instead be directed to organic farming or other ecological practices because these practices and crops are proven safe.

FACT: There is no scientific data that proves organic farming to be safer than any other kind of farming. Nor is there data that proves farming GM crops to be unsafe. Farming biotechnology crops actually requires fewer resources than conventional farming.

Organic and biotech farming can contribute solutions to various agricultural problems. Organic production relies on practices, such as cultural and biological pest management, that can include IPM and biological control but excludes the use of synthetic chemicals and GE organisms.

