Bill Gates: ‘The majority of all US COVID-19 tests are completely garbage’

An early Cassandra who warned of our lack of preparedness for a global pandemic, [Bill Gates] became one of the most credible figures as his foundation made huge investments in vaccines, treatments, and testing.

…

[Wired:] You helped fund a Covid diagnostic testing program in Seattle that got quicker results, and it wasn’t so intrusive. The FDA put it on pause. What happened?

[Gates:] There’s this thing where the health worker jams the deep turbinate, in the back of your nose, which actually hurts and makes you sneeze on the healthy worker. We showed that the quality of the results can be equivalent if you just put a self-test in the tip of your nose with a cotton swab. The FDA made us jump through some hoops to prove that you didn’t need to refrigerate the result, that it could go back in a dry plastic bag, and so on.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

So the delay there was just normal double checking, maybe overly careful but not based on some political angle. Because of what we have done at FDA, you can buy these cheaper swabs that are available by the billions. So anybody who’s using the deep turbinate now is just out of date. It’s a mistake, because it slows things down… The majority of all US tests are completely garbage, wasted.

Read the original post