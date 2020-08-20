Florida green lights release of disease-fighting GMO mosquitoes

Florida Keys officials have voted to allow the experimental release of millions of genetically modified mosquitoes into a yet-to-be-decided area of the island chain.

The trial’s aim is to significantly reduce or eliminate the local population of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which are known to spread deadly diseases like Zika, chikungunya and Dengue fever.

The five member board of the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District voted 4-1 during an online meeting [August 18] to allow international biotechnology company Oxitec to release the bugs.

The vote comes as the Upper Keys deals with an outbreak of Dengue that has impacted primarily the Key Largo area. Forty-seven people have been infected so far this year, all of whom have recovered, according to state health officials.

Boxes containing millions of male genetically altered eggs will be placed somewhere in the Keys. Water is added, and the male bugs will fly among the local population of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes and mate with the females.

A “death mechanism” designed into the lab-created mosquitoes is meant to ensure no viable offspring will result from the mating, according to Oxitec.

After a period of time, Oxitec says the local Aedes aegypti population will either be eradicated or greatly reduced.

It is scheduled to begin some time in 2021. State and federal regulators approved the plan earlier this year.

