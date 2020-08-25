regulation tracker featured image x

Viewpoint: Synthetic pesticides are the solution to East Africa’s famine-causing locust swarms

unnamed file
Credit: AP/Ben Curtis
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

For months, billions of these pests have migrated from remote deserts into populated regions of East Africa and into Asia, decimating crops and producing severe famines. In a single day, these massive locust swarms can consume as much food as 35 million people can eat in a day, resulting in severe food insecurity for more than 20 million people.

Just as with COVID-19 and so many other challenges, manmade chemical technologies are the only hope to mitigate such crises, be they vaccines, disinfectants, pesticides, or whatever.

Unfortunately, many developing nations in Africa struggle under socialist and authoritarian regimes that make wealth generation and technological development nearly impossible. To top that off, left-wing groups—often funded by wealthy leftists overseas—fight solutions with political pressure and by spreading misinformation related to pesticides and other essential agricultural technologies.

Related article:  Will glyphosate-cancer lawsuits block development of safer pesticides?

As I have discussed before, Greenpeace and other groups have pushed pesticide bans and regulations regardless of their human toll or our ability to use them in relatively safe and targeted ways to protect human health and the environment.

Kenya, fortunately, has been able to deploy pesticides, reducing  locust populations and mitigating the terrible impact there. Yet the locusts keep moving, and many other nations don’t have enough resources to access and deploy pesticides ….

Read the original post

