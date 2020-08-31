Insect-resistant cowpea demonstrations across Nigeria aim to build farmer interest in GMO crop

The Institute for Agricultural Research, Ahmadu Bello University (IAR/ABU) Zaria and the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) have concluded arrangements for nationwide on-farm demonstrations to raise farmer awareness on the new genetically modified Pod Borer Resistant (PBR)cowpea variety, commercialized as SAMPEA-20T.

The demonstration trials will be managed solely by farmers on their plots and supervised by government extension agents to ensure that the farmers follow laid down protocols.

…

Dr Lawan Umar, the PBR cowpea Trial Manager said that the objective of the demonstration is to have a general understanding of the new cowpea variety and to provide an ideal opportunity for cowpea growers to learn about sustainable farming practices for PBR cowpea.

“It is important to train farmers on the basic techniques needed to grow PBR cowpea (SAMPEA-20-T) for maximum yield, equip participating Extension Agents on proper ways of guiding farmers on-field management of PBR cowpea and equip both farmers and Extension Agents on the stewardship for PBR cowpea,’’ said Umar

