Amazon Halo Band: Health and wellness tracker or useless (but clever) gadget?

| | September 2, 2020
amazon halo smart band
Credit: Amazon
[Amazon’s new health and wellness wristband and app, Amazon Halo, can] track body-fat percentage, heart rate and its users’ activity and sleep, among other features, Amazon said [August 17]. The product, Amazon’s first entry into the health and wellness space, is available for early order in the U.S. starting [August 17].

The e-commerce giant said the Halo app could monitor its users’ social and emotional well-being under the “Tone” feature by analyzing voice, offering insights into their “energy and positivity.” Users would also be able to consult the app for workouts and healthy habits, supported by content from Amazon as well as 8fit, Harvard Health Publishing, Mayo Clinic and other sources.

Amazon said the product’s battery lasts up to seven days and fully charges in under 90 minutes. Users will also have the option of linking their Halo account with third-party programs, such as WW International Inc., formerly Weight Watchers, the company said.

The Seattle company is offering the Halo Band and six months of Halo membership for an initial rate of $64.99, before rising to its regular price of $99.99.

Amazon said it encrypts users’ health data in transit and in the cloud, and body-scan images are removed from the cloud after processing. Speech samples used to analyze a user’s voice will also be deleted after processing, the company said.

