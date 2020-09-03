regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Podcast: Rare genetic disorders and pregnancy—Navigating an ’emotionally challenging’ journey

, , | September 3, 2020
genetic testing before pregnancy
Credit: Genetics Digest
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Geneticist Dr Kat Arney takes a look at the progress that’s been made in tackling rare genetic disorders, and the challenges that remain. We hear from a prenatal genetic counselor about how new tests are helping people carrying genetic variations make decisions about starting a family, in the latest episode of the Genetics Society’s ‘Genetics Unzipped’ podcast.

A distorted, multicoloured dna fingerprinting gel.When it comes to rare diseases, the clue is in the name—it’s a term usually used to refer to conditions that affect fewer than one in two thousand people.  In many cases these disorders are caused by changes in single genes, but in other cases it’s a bit more complicated. But although each one may be rare in itself, it all adds up. There are somewhere between 6,000 and 8,000 rare diseases known, with a couple of hundred more being described every year as our ability to delve into the genome grows. In fact, a rough estimate suggests that around one in 15 people worldwide is affected by one of these rare conditions. So, maybe not so rare after all. But what do we do about them?

Dr Ron Jortner, or Roni to his friends, is raising awareness of rare diseases— and what needs to happen to understand and treat them better. Jortner is the founder and CEO of Cambridge-based Masthead Biosciences and a trustee of the Cambridge Rare Disease Network, a charity dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those affected by rare genetic conditions:

One issue with rare diseases is delayed diagnosis. The average time to diagnosis is 4.8 years, but I’ve seen delays of 20, even 26 years, and this is unacceptable. This is improving as awareness is increasing, and because tools are improving, but it’s still unacceptable that diagnosis takes so long. Awareness of these diseases is much better than it used to be, but it’s still not high enough.

When it comes to treatment, gene therapy is still very new. It’s really been around only for a few years and still is facing a lot of hurdles, but I think in the end, this is indeed the dream. This is indeed the method to approach these diseases at the heart of the problem.

At the same time, as we’re understanding more about the variations and faults in DNA that cause rare genetic conditions in order to treat them, there’s an increasingly sophisticated range of tests designed to help people who have these variations make decisions about whether and how they want to have children—or what to do about a pregnancy when a genetic abnormality has been detected in the fetus.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

This is an emotionally challenging journey to navigate, but there are people like New York-based prenatal genetic counselor and DNA Today podcast host Kira Dineen to help guide the way:

There are so many tests now, and we can learn so much about the genetics of a child. We’re coming from a place where we used to offer invasive procedures, and that is something that we still continue to do, but [fewer] people are going through these procedures because of the new technology we have.

But with so much information it’s really advantageous to meet with a genetic counselor, to go over all this and see how it applies to a person specifically. In genetic counseling, we’re able to sit and really talk through …. how this affects the individuals in front of us.

Related article:  Antibiotic resistance may be dangerous—but it's hardly new

Full transcript, links and references available online at GeneticsUnzipped.com

Genetics Unzipped is the podcast from the UK Genetics Society, presented by award-winning science communicator and biologist Kat Arney and produced by First Create the Media.  Follow Kat on Twitter @Kat_Arney, Genetics Unzipped @geneticsunzip, and the Genetics Society at @GenSocUK

Subscribe from Apple podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

 

The GLP featured this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion and analysis. The viewpoint is the author’s own. The GLP’s goal is to stimulate constructive discourse on challenging science issues.

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Talking Biotech
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

xw hhrcaxr aesd z qnhu

Video: Can drugs be made for viruses that do not exist yet?

[N]ovel coronaviruses seem to be making successful jumps to humans very roughly once per decade — and there’s no reason to think they’ll ...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

mag insects image superjumbo v

Disaster interrupted: Which farming system better preserves insect populations: Organic or conventional?

A three-year run of fragmentary Armageddon-like studies had primed the journalism pumps and settled the media framing about the future ...
dead bee desolate city

Are we facing an ‘Insect Apocalypse’ caused by ‘intensive, industrial’ farming and agricultural chemicals? The media say yes; Science says ‘no’

The media call it the “Insect Apocalypse”. In the past three years, the phrase has become an accepted truth of ...

infographics Infographics More...

breastfeeding bed x facebook x

Infographic: We know breastfeeding helps children. Now we know it helps mothers too

When a woman becomes pregnant, her risk of type 2 diabetes increases for the rest of her life, perhaps because ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

biotechnology worker x

Can GMOs rescue threatened plants and crops?

Some scientists and ecologists argue that humans are in the midst of an "extinction crisis" — the sixth wave of ...
food globe x

Are GMOs necessary to feed the world?

Experts estimate that agricultural production needs to roughly double in the coming decades. How can that be achieved? ...
eating gmo corn on the cob x

Are GMOs safe?

In 2015, 15 scientists and activists issued a statement, "No Scientific consensus on GMO safety," in the journal Environmental Sciences ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
Screen Shot at PM

Charles Benbrook: Agricultural economist and consultant for the organic industry and anti-biotechnology advocacy groups

Independent scientists rip Benbrook's co-authored commentary in New England Journal calling for reassessment of dangers of all GMO crops and herbicides ...
Screen Shot at PM

ETC Group: ‘Extreme’ biotechnology critic campaigns against synthetic biology and other forms of ‘extreme genetic engineering’

The ETC Group is an international environmental non-governmental organization (NGO) based in Canada whose stated purpose is to monitor "the impact of emerging technologies and ...

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend