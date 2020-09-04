Anti-GMO activists move to block Bt insect-resistant eggplant field trials in India

Ten years after imposing a moratorium on commercial release of genetically modified Bt Brinjal, the [federal government] has now allowed biosafety research field trials of two new transgenic [GMO] varieties of indigenously developed Bt Brinjal [eggplant] in eight states during 2020-23.
…
The Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC)— a central regulator which allowed confined field trials of new varieties of Bt Brinjal— has, however, asked the applicant to begin it only after taking no-objection certificate (NOC) from states concerned ….
…
These indigenous transgenic varieties of brinjal hybrids …. are developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s (ICAR) National Research Center on Plant Biotechnology (NRCPB).
…
Opposing the GEAC’s order, the …. farmers’ body, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), has written to chief ministers of [the] concerned states, requesting [they don’t approve the] field trials of two transgenic Bt Brinjal varieties.
The BKS representatives …. have also met Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar, requesting him to revoke the GEAC’s order.