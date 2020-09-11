regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

New meta-analysis finds Bt crops have no impact on soil biota

benefits to the soil by earthworms
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

A new meta-analysis finds that genetically modified Bt crops — in stark contrast to some pesticides — have no impact on soil invertebrates.

The new research provides further weight to the argument that Bt crops, which control pests in a very targeted way using insecticidal proteins (Bt) expressed in plant tissues, protect biodiversity by helping farmers reduce their use of broad-spectrum insecticide sprays.

The study, published in the journal Transgenic Research, is the first systematic review of the effects of genetically modified (GM) crops on soil invertebrates and the first such review to include a quantitative meta-analysis.

“The ongoing debate about the ecological effects of Bt crops calls for thorough reviews about the impact on soil biodiversity and their ecosystem services,” the authors write. “Non-target soil invertebrates are particularly recognized for their contribution to plant nutrient availability and turnover of organic matter and it is therefore relevant to protect these invertebrate taxa.”

To provide protection against pests, researchers insert a gene from Bacillus thuriengensis — a naturally occurring soil bacterium widely used for crop protection in organic agriculture — so the plant expresses a Cry protein that is toxic to certain insects.

Other recent studies have shown that Bt crops do not have harmful effects on beneficial bugs in farmers’ fields. But previous reviews of how Bt crops effect non-target organisms (NTOs) “have not included quantitative effects on soil invertebrates at the species level or complied with principles of systematic reviews,” the authors note.

In response, the authors conducted a systematic review — based on observation data from a number of field studies across a range of environmental conditions — that aimed to provide an unbiased assessment of possible effects of Bt crops on soil invertebrates.

The authors reviewed and analyzed a selection of studies on Protista, nematodes, Collembola, mites, enchytraeids and earthworms to determine whether the abundance of soil invertebrates is changed by Bt crops compared to conventional crops.

“Soil invertebrates are exposed to Bt crops through soil, including soil organic matter, rhizosphere, including root exudates, and roots and litter in and on the soil, and these exposure routes will all be present in field grown Bt crops,” the authors wrote. “Among crucial requirements, we maintained that a comparator must be included, while additional study inclusion criteria were a proper replicated experimental design with a randomized field plot distribution.”

Related article:  Biotech startups challenge multinational seed company market domination with CRISPR

After conducting a thorough literature search and screening out non-relevant reports, researchers found 22 studies suitable for carrying out a meta-analysis. Twenty of these were published in scientific journals and two in meeting proceedings. They represented experiments conducted in 36 locations in 10 countries, primarily using maize and cotton.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

“There is considerable variation among soil invertebrate orders, but within orders the sample size was insufficient and the sample heterogeneity too large to draw any credible conclusions on the effect of Cry at the order level,” the authors write. “However, we consider the result of the analysis among order sufficiently credible to conclude that there is no significant effect of Cry on soil invertebrates. These results are expected based on the species specificity of Bt and the mode of action.”

The study was led by Paul Henning Krogh, a senior researcher in the Depatment of Bioscience-Terrestrial Ecology at Aarhus University in Denmark. Co-authors are Kaloyan Kaostov, a research fellow at AgroBioInstitute in Bulgaria and Christian Frølund Damgaard, a bioscience professor at Aarhus University.

Joan Conrow has 35 years of experience as a journalist, editor, and communications consultant. She specializes in environmental issues, biotechnology, and agriculture. Follow her on Twitter @joanconrow

This article ran at Cornell Alliance for Science and has been republished here with permission. Follow the Alliance for Science on Twitter @ScienceAlly

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Talking Biotech
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

xw hhrcaxr aesd z qnhu

Video: Can drugs be made for viruses that do not exist yet?

[N]ovel coronaviruses seem to be making successful jumps to humans very roughly once per decade — and there’s no reason to think they’ll ...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

mag insects image superjumbo v

Disaster interrupted: Which farming system better preserves insect populations: Organic or conventional?

A three-year run of fragmentary Armageddon-like studies had primed the journalism pumps and settled the media framing about the future ...
dead bee desolate city

Are we facing an ‘Insect Apocalypse’ caused by ‘intensive, industrial’ farming and agricultural chemicals? The media say yes; Science says ‘no’

The media call it the “Insect Apocalypse”. In the past three years, the phrase has become an accepted truth of ...

infographics Infographics More...

breastfeeding bed x facebook x

Infographic: We know breastfeeding helps children. Now we know it helps mothers too

When a woman becomes pregnant, her risk of type 2 diabetes increases for the rest of her life, perhaps because ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

biotechnology worker x

Can GMOs rescue threatened plants and crops?

Some scientists and ecologists argue that humans are in the midst of an "extinction crisis" — the sixth wave of ...
food globe x

Are GMOs necessary to feed the world?

Experts estimate that agricultural production needs to roughly double in the coming decades. How can that be achieved? ...
eating gmo corn on the cob x

Are GMOs safe?

In 2015, 15 scientists and activists issued a statement, "No Scientific consensus on GMO safety," in the journal Environmental Sciences ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
Screen Shot at PM

Charles Benbrook: Agricultural economist and consultant for the organic industry and anti-biotechnology advocacy groups

Independent scientists rip Benbrook's co-authored commentary in New England Journal calling for reassessment of dangers of all GMO crops and herbicides ...
Screen Shot at PM

ETC Group: ‘Extreme’ biotechnology critic campaigns against synthetic biology and other forms of ‘extreme genetic engineering’

The ETC Group is an international environmental non-governmental organization (NGO) based in Canada whose stated purpose is to monitor "the impact of emerging technologies and ...

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend