GMO soy permit revoked by Mexico, but illegal planting expected to continue

The TFJA [The Federal Court of Administrative Justice] Specialized Chamber for Environmental Matters and Regulation has issued a new resolution revoking Monsanto’s permit to release GM soybeans for commercial use in seven Mexican states.

…

When the permit was issued, regulators did not consider the potentially irreversible environmental damage these genetically modified soybeans could cause if planted outside the approved regions, the court ruled. As a result, the judges added, it was necessary to apply the precautionary principle to protect the environment.

…

However, the ruling may not achieve its intended result. Farmers in Hopelchén have continued to illegally cultivate GMO soy since 2015, despite another ruling suspending the region’s permit. Members of the Collective of Mayan Communities of the Chenes expressed their hope that this ruling will help [regulators] better monitor planting in the region, and punish farmers for violating the restriction.

This article was published in Spanish and has been translated and edited for clarity.

