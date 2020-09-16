Bayer settles 15,000 more cancer suits, a ‘huge step’ toward ending glyphosate litigation

Bayer AG settled thousands more U.S. lawsuits over its Roundup weed killer after criticism that the company was failing to uphold an $11 billion deal it announced in June to resolve the massive litigation.

The agreements, revealed in a court filing late [September 14], are with lawyers representing consumers who argue Roundup caused their cancer. The settlements mark a significant step forward after the lawyers said two weeks ago that Bayer was backing out of their agreements.

…

The latest settlements resolve about 15,000 U.S. lawsuits, according to lawyers familiar with the deals. Added to the approximately 32,000 settlements previously disclosed by Ken Feinberg, the mediator overseeing the process, Bayer has resolved at least 47,000 of the suits. The company has said it faces about 125,000 filed and unfiled Roundup claims. The value of the settlements wasn’t disclosed.

…

The agreements are “a huge step forward for Bayer and Monsanto finding a way through the nightmare that has been Roundup for them,” [Brent Wisner, one of the settling attorneys] said.

Read the original post