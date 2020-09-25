regulation tracker featured image x

What if the first COVID-19 vaccines are no better than 50% effective?

| | September 25, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief of the National Institute of Health and Infectious Disease, has tried to set realistic expectations when discussing the importance of a vaccine. “We don’t know yet what the efficacy might be. We don’t know if it will be 50% or 60%,” Fauci said during a Brown University event in August.

“I’d like it to be 75% or more,” Fauci said, but he acknowledged that may not be realistic.

The Food and Drug Administration has said that once a vaccine is shown to be safe and at least 50% effective, it could be approved for use in the U.S.

So what does 50% efficacy mean?

“When we talk ‘vaccine effectiveness,’ what we’re talking about is, ‘How effective was the vaccine at preventing actual disease?’ ” explains scientist L.J. Tan, chief strategist of the nonprofit Immunization Action Coalition.

In other words, Tan says, “If you vaccinate 100 people, 50 people will not get disease.”

This may not sound like an impressive rate of infection prevention, but there are other potential benefits to individuals and the community from getting vaccinated.

“It’s possible that the [COVID-19] vaccine will reduce the severity of disease” in the other 50% who do get sick, says physician Bill Miller of The Ohio State University College of Public Health. “It may mean that people are less likely to be hospitalized, require ICU care or die.”

