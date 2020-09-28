Bayer settles 45,000 of 125,000 glyphosate-cancer suits, bringing litigation closer to $11 billion end

Attorneys for Bayer AG and consumers suing the company over allegations its Roundup weedkiller caused cancer told a judge on [Sept. 24] they are continuing to resolve thousands more cases, improving prospects for its $11 billion deal to end the litigation.

The hearing was a contrast to the contentious tone among the parties [in August] that raised concerns the framework deal might unravel.

Ken Feinberg, who is mediating talks, said his “optimism knows no bounds,” and that he expected the next set of cases scheduled for trial to soon settle. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco kept a stay on litigation until Nov. 2 and asked the parties for a status update at that time.

The parties have binding deals to resolve about 45,000 of the 125,000 filed and unfiled claims, according to attorneys involved. Settlements have been reached with each of the lawyers who took cases to trial.

