Europe approves imports of new GM herbicide-resistant soy, despite objections from Green Party, organic advocates

The genetically modified (GM) soybean, the XtendFlex, was approved after a comprehensive authorization procedure, including a scientific assessment by the European Food Safety Authority.
The soybean, produced by biotechnology company Bayer, has been developed to confer tolerance to three major herbicides: dicamba, glufosinate-ammonium and glyphosate.
With a guaranteed European market, growers in the US and Canada are expected now to ramp up the production of the soybean in order to capitalize on the new avenues opened by this decision.
…
Green MEP Tilly Metz told EURACTIV that the decision to authorize these GMO imports is “hugely disappointing” …. Metz emphasized that the Commission has “failed to listen to the arguments of the European Parliament and to a majority of member states who voted against this GM soybean in particular.”