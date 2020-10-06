Cuban president says GM crops and agroecology can help sustainably boost food production

One of the Cuban government’s priorities is to achieve the highest possible agricultural production with the decisive contribution of science ….

During a recent event, held at the Palace of the Revolution …. Prime Minister Manuel Marrero [and] researchers, farmers and agriculture organizations debated the benefits of Cuba’s transgenic corn cultivation project—considered an important part of the country’s grain program to replace expensive imports of animal feed.

…

Unlike other nations in the region that are obliged to import hybrid and transgenic corn seeds, Cuba managed to produce a new variety of biotech maize, which is currently grown in various regions of the country. Farmers who have cultivated it confirm that it increases yields far beyond those of traditional varieties used to produce animal feed.

…

Certainly, the cultivation of transgenic hybrid corn in Cuba is an option, among the many that have been adopted to increase national food production; Cuban President Díaz-Canel affirmed this observation, noting that “an alternative alone does not solve the problems. Here we have to work with several alternatives at the same time, as all continue to advance and none exclude the others. We are also promoting agroecology,” the head of state emphasized.

[Editor’s note: This article was published in Spanish and has been translated and edited for clarity.]

