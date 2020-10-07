Concerns rising that Trump is conspiring with drug makers to end run FDA vaccine standards to deliver ‘October surprise’

The White House cited the private-sector opposition as a chief reason for blocking [the release of new COVID vaccine emergency authorization] guidelines, which aim to hold companies’ vaccines to a higher bar for safety and effectiveness and would likely push any authorization beyond Election Day, they said.

The fact that the president was siding with drug makers over his own regulators in shelving the guidance – which has not been previously reported – adds a new dimension to concerns about White House interference in the FDA, which has continued to insist that any decision on whether to approve a coronavirus vaccine will be based on scientific benchmarks alone.

“In a normal procedure, the industry wouldn’t be talking at all to the White House about this,” said [microbiology and immunology professor] John Moore.

The FDA has countered that it previously signaled it would hold Covid-19 vaccines to a higher bar given the stakes of the pandemic and the need to rebuild public confidence that any emergency authorization will be grounded in science.

[Editor’s note: On October 6, the Food and Drug Administration released updated safety standards for makers of COVID-19 vaccines despite efforts by the White House to block them, clearing the way for requirements that are widely expected to prevent the introduction of a vaccine before Election Day. The White House then reversed position and approved the standards Trump had blocked.]

Yet there is little belief those arguments are swaying the White House. Trump’s fixation on securing a vaccine within weeks has instead left the FDA with little expectation the new standards will ever be officially released, because publicizing the benchmarks would make it clear a vaccine authorization by Election Day is nearly impossible, three people familiar with the process said.

