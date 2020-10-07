Viewpoint: EU approves new herbicide resistant GMO soy for human and feed consumption, but won’t allow its farmers to grow it

[EU regulators recently] approved Bayer’s new XtendFlex soybeans for food and animal-feed use. Bayer’s latest GMO is resistant to three herbicides: dicamba, glufosinate-ammonium, and glyphosate (aka Round-Up). That gives farmers more options for weed control.

The United States and Canada have already approved the new soybean traits for use and cultivation. Bayer expects rapid adoption and commercialization by farmers in both countries.

Note EU’s approval for the GMO soybean is only for food and feed, not cultivation. That means EU farmers aren’t allowed to grow it. When you think about it, the approval is a government-sanctioned advantage to foreign farmers; EU farmers are at a disadvantage. It seems so backwards.

Read the original post