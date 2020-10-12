Europe’s pro-organic ‘green deal’ threatens US farmers who sustainably grow GM crops, USDA claims

Washington could complain to the World Trade Organization if the European Union goes ahead with a farming strategy that it believes “protectionist”, US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue warned Wednesday (7 October).

…

As part of its “Green Deal”, Brussels has developed a so-called “farm to fork” agriculture plan that would broaden the existing Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) into almost a joint food policy, covering farming, nutrition, health and the environment in the EU’s 27 member states.

Officials hope to impose higher standards in sustainable crops, animal welfare and labels detailing where and how food was produced, as well as coaxing consumers towards healthier diets – potentially disadvantaging American products.

…

The EU was “misguided” to impose strict limits on technologies like genetically modified crops and pesticides, the American minister said. Such developments “have been fabulously successful in the United States – we produce more food with less acres,” Perdue highlighted.

