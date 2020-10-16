Vaccines contain GMOs that will harm you? Debunking anti-biotechnology/anti-vaccine nonsense

There is no scientifically plausible reason to accept the hypothesis that either DNA in vaccines or the DNA in GMO foods are dangerous. In the case of GMOs, ALL of the DNA in food that is absorbed is in the form of the four basic nucleotides, the same ones that the body uses to make its own DNA.

In the case of DNA in vaccines, it’s the same story. Whatever DNA that’s in the vaccines are going to be broken down into simple nucleotides within a few minutes. And even if those foreign DNA fragments were going to be absorbed by cells (they don’t), they are not going to be incorporated in any way into the genes of that cell. It’s not how the machinery of the cell works.

That Sasquatch DNA in the vaccines (OK, it’s not, but whatever DNA that’s in there) is indistinct. It’s not whole genes, it’s nonsense DNA fragments that don’t tell the cell anything. And no, those fragments are not going to induce an allergic reaction, because there are DNA fragments everywhere that are constantly being recycled.

This is the frustration that many of us have with the science deniers everywhere – they are missing basic scientific information that would allow anyone with that information to reject most of the claims.

GMOs are safe. Vaccines are safe. That’s settled science.

