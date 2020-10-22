Plant-based burgers….now milk? Impossible Foods aims to make realistic dairy alternative without cows

…. Impossible Foods, makers of the Impossible Burger and other plant-based meat alternatives, are working on another food replacement that looks, tastes, and behaves like cow’s milk.



Like the company’s flagship Impossible Burgers, Impossible Foods’ new milk alternative is made with stable proteins sourced from plants. The idea is that it not only properly mixes with other liquids (like hot coffee) without forming precipitates that can alter the texture and drinking experience, but that it can also be whipped into a foam and used as an ingredient in other food products without having to modify a recipe as is often required with other substitutes.

As with Impossible Foods’ meat products, the goal of the milk alternative is to preserve the experience of consuming dairy products, including the texture, mouth feel, and flavor, while reducing the demand for raising animals like cattle.

