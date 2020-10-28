GM insect-resistant Bt cowpea could add $638 million to Nigeria’s economy over 6 years

The Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB), a biotechnology informative platform, says Nigeria could rake in 638 million dollars in six years through cowpea export with the adoption of Biotech(Bt) cowpea by the Federal Government.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

She said the figure was based on a study conducted by Programme for Biosafety Systems (PBS) and International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), under Biosafety and Biotechnology Rapid Assessment and Policy Project (BioRAPP).

Gidado said that the adoption of Pod-borer Resistant Cowpea (PBR) will enhance the outputs of Nigerian farmers, thereby impacting positively on the nation’s economy.

Read the original post