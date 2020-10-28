Video: The US wrote the global playbook on the coronavirus and then ignored it

A year ago, the United States was regarded as the country best prepared for a pandemic. Our government had spent nearly two decades strategizing for a doomsday scenario. So what went wrong?

How is it that America, which wrote the global playbook for pandemic response, accounts for just 4 percent of the world’s population yet more than 20 percent of the world’s coronavirus deaths?

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

One of the most important functions of journalism is to provide accountability, so in the video [below], we dive deep into an exploration of what went wrong and when, and who’s to blame and why.

Read the original post