3D printed vulvas help women and health practitioners better understand the female body

Over the past year, Granville has been creating 3D-printed models of the female anatomy aimed at enhancing training and patient education.

“Really, it’s a hands-on learning tool for women to understand their bodies a bit better, and the devices that could possibly help them,” [Granville co-founder Christine Goudie] said.

“People just need more hands-on training, because there’s an emphasis on patient safety,” Goudie added. “The more that we can increase collaboratively around the world that hands-on training, the safer we’ll be when we go in to have procedures done. And also the more confidence our practitioners will have when they perform procedures on our bodies.”

Goudie said the 3D models also serve as a way to break down the stigma she sees surrounding women’s health, creating a less expensive product made for women, by women.

“There was a lot of practitioners turning to the sex industry to look at sex toys to use as training tools,” she added. “We felt like that was almost a disservice to women’s health.… People were choosing to use things like car-washing sponges and cow tongues, and they’re still using those items to replicate female anatomy. I always joke and say if this was a male problem, they wouldn’t be using paper towel holders and hot dogs to simulate male anatomy.”

