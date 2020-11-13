With studies showing questionable efficacy, why did Gilead’s remdesivir become the first FDA-approved COVID treatment?

On 8 October, [Gilead] inked an agreement to supply the European Union with its drug remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19—a deal potentially worth more than $1 billion. Two weeks later, on 22 October, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved remdesivir for use against the pandemic coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in the United States—the first drug to receive that status. The EU and U.S. decisions pave the way for Gilead’s drug into two major markets, both with soaring COVID-19 cases.

But both decisions baffled scientists who have closely watched the clinical trials of remdesivir unfold over the past 6 months—and who have many questions about remdesivir’s worth.

…

[On] 15 October—in this month’s decidedly unfavorable news for Gilead— the fourth and largest controlled study delivered what some believed was a coup de grâce: The World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) Solidarity trial showed that remdesivir does not reduce mortality or the time COVID-19 patients take to recover.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

The bottom line from the trials so far is there simply isn’t enough evidence that remdesivir works, says [infectious disease researcher] Jason Pogue… Pogue believes FDA made a mistake and, unless more data emerge, EMA should not give the drug full approval. “There are more questions than answers about the efficacy of remdesivir in hospitalized patients,” he says.

Read the original post