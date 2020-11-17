Beyond Meat announces 2021 launch of leaner plant-based burgers to satisfy ‘health-conscious consumers’

As demand for plant-based products surge, Beyond Meat is making sure it keeps its health-conscious consumers coming back. The company today announced it will be releasing two new lean burger lines next year.

Beyond’s latest iterations will now have about 3 grams of saturated fat in its leanest version (55% less than 80/20 beef) and 5 grams in the other (35% less). That’s thanks to new (and proprietary) processing that helps Beyond better distribute the fat it uses to bind its pea and brown rice protein together.

“We’re trying to deliver more juice and more of that savory, mouthwatering taste. And you can do that by making the fat that you use simply work harder,” says Beyond founder and CEO Ethan Brown, adding that this advancement has been in the works for years.

Unlike Impossible, its main rival, Beyond doesn’t use genetically modified or bioengineered ingredients. “I’ve made it hard on them,” Brown says. “We don’t think it necessarily starts with genetically modifying a plant. Let’s just go out and do the homework. Let’s do the hard work to find the ingredients that are going to make this product taste great.”

