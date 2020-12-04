regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

‘What are we afraid of?’ Swiss farm officials frustrated by government’s proposed GMO ban extension

| | December 4, 2020
jpg data
Protesters stage a sit-in during their march against the multinational agrochemical and agricultural biotechnology companies Monsanto and Syngenta in Basel, Switzerland, Saturday, May 21, 2016. Credit: Georgios Kefalas/Keystone)
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Making agricultural production more sustainable is a matter of survival for the global population, with an estimated nine billion mouths to feed by 2050. We will need to produce 1.1% more calories per year to meet this growing demand but this should not come from using more land. One quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture.

In this context, Agroscope’s Eva Reinhard says Switzerland’s GMO ban is out of step. “One degree of climate warming means three to four per cent lower [crop] yields. We already have a problem with drought resistance, and with GMO we can do something about that relatively quickly,” she said at the LifeFair Forum, an online conference about high-tech food.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

Reinhard added that it was still unclear which methods may lawfully be used in Switzerland to breed new products for the market. “That makes plant growers unsure and is particularly difficult for the commercial plant breeding sector.”

“What are we afraid of? I don’t understand it anymore,” she said, pointing to the fact that the gene editing technology CRISPR-Cas9 won the Nobel Prize this year.

“We have been looking at gene technology progressing for the past 40 or 50 years abroad. We’ve done x number of field tests and there hasn’t been any catastrophe. And still we have to wait.”

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Talking Biotech
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

Video: Test everyone – Slovakia goes its own way to control COVID

Video: Test everyone – Slovakia goes its own way to control COVID

As Europe sees record coronavirus cases and deaths, Slovakia is testing its entire adult population. WSJ's Drew Hinshaw explains how ...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

mag insects image superjumbo v

Disaster interrupted: Which farming system better preserves insect populations: Organic or conventional?

A three-year run of fragmentary Armageddon-like studies had primed the journalism pumps and settled the media framing about the future ...
dead bee desolate city

Are we facing an ‘Insect Apocalypse’ caused by ‘intensive, industrial’ farming and agricultural chemicals? The media say yes; Science says ‘no’

The media call it the “Insect Apocalypse”. In the past three years, the phrase has become an accepted truth of ...

infographics Infographics More...

globalmethanebudget globalcarbonproject cropped x

Infographic: Cows cause climate change? Agriculture scientist says ‘belching bovines’ get too much blame

A recent interview by Caroline Stocks, a UK journalist who writes about food, agriculture and the environment, of air quality ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

organic hillside sweet corn x

Organic v conventional using GMOs: Which is the more sustainable farming?

Many consumers spend more for organic food to avoid genetically modified products in part because they believe that “industrial agriculture” ...
benjamin franklin x

Are most GMO safety studies funded by industry?

The assertion that biotech companies do the research and the government just signs off on it is false ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
favicon

Environmental Working Group: EWG challenges safety of GMOs, food pesticide residues

Known by some as the "Environmental Worrying Group," EWG lobbies for tighter GMO legislation and famously puts out annual "dirty dozen" list of fruits and ...
m hansen

Michael Hansen: Architect of Consumers Union ongoing anti-GMO campaign

Michael K. Hansen (born 1956) is thought by critics to be the prime mover behind the ongoing campaign against agricultural biotechnology at Consumer Reports. He is an ...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend