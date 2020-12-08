regulation tracker featured image x

France will pay farmers to give up popular glyphosate weedkiller after proposed ban fails

| | December 8, 2020
glyphosate hr
Credit: Greenpeace Europe
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

France will give financial aid to farmers who agree to halt use of glyphosate, the farm ministry said on [Dec 7] after President Macron said he had failed with efforts to ban use of the weedkiller by 2021.

Stopping the use of glyphosate on a grain farm leads to a loss in gross operating profit of up to 16%, which amounts to an extra cost of up to 80 euros per hectare, or up to 7,000 euros for an average farm of 87 hectares ….

Last week Macron told online channel Brut that he had not changed his mind on the objective of ending use of glyphosate but recognized he had not succeeded in doing it within three years – a pledge he had made in 2017 – describing it as a collective failure.

Read the original post

