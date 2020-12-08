France will pay farmers to give up popular glyphosate weedkiller after proposed ban fails

France will give financial aid to farmers who agree to halt use of glyphosate, the farm ministry said on [Dec 7] after President Macron said he had failed with efforts to ban use of the weedkiller by 2021.

…

Stopping the use of glyphosate on a grain farm leads to a loss in gross operating profit of up to 16%, which amounts to an extra cost of up to 80 euros per hectare, or up to 7,000 euros for an average farm of 87 hectares ….

Last week Macron told online channel Brut that he had not changed his mind on the objective of ending use of glyphosate but recognized he had not succeeded in doing it within three years – a pledge he had made in 2017 – describing it as a collective failure.

