European Commission may green light GM crop imports rejected by EU Parliament

The EU Parliament has again spoken out against the approval of a number of genetically modified plant species. MEPs in Brussels rejected the use of four varieties of maize and one variety of soy in the EU by a large majority on [Dec 17]. The EU Commission could nevertheless allow the products to be sold because not enough member states have explicitly opposed it.

According to the European Greens, Parliament has spoken out 51 times against the approval of genetically modified plants since December 2015. The Commission nevertheless approved the products in question in almost all cases.

This could also happen in the case of the soy and maize varieties now rejected by Parliament …. Because large countries such as Germany, France and Italy abstained from voting, the majority required for a rejection was not achieved.

[Editor’s note: This story was published in German and has been translated and edited for clarity.]

