Mexico’s GM corn ban could ‘imperil’ nation’s food chain, farm groups warn

Mexico will “revoke and refrain from granting permits for the release of genetically modified corn seeds into the environment,” stated a decree issued [Dec. 31], which also mandated the phase out of GMO corn imports by 2024.

Proponents of GMO corn say the ban on domestic cultivation would limit the options of Mexican farmers, while phasing out its importation could imperil the food chain.

“The lack of access to production options puts us at a disadvantage compared to our competitors, such as corn farmers in the United States,” said Laura Tamayo, spokeswoman for Mexico’s National Farm Council.

Opponents of genetically modified crops celebrated the ban. “It’s a huge victory,” said Homero Blas, head of Mexico’s Organic Producers’ Society.

