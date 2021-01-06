regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Fact check: 8 common COVID misconceptions

| | January 6, 2021
Credit: Alamy
Credit: Alamy
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

To help you out, we rounded up eight facts about the coronavirus to keep in mind if you see claims to the contrary.

Fact: Masks help prevent the spread of the coronavirus

Several studies support the theory that face coverings reduce the risk of infection. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testified before the Senate in September that masks are “the most important, powerful public health tool we have” for combating the pandemic.

Fact: The coronavirus is more deadly than influenza

Unfortunately, the coronavirus is much more lethal than seasonal flu. About 2 percent of diagnosed coronavirus cases are lethal, compared with 0.1 percent of diagnosed flu cases.

Related article:  Ancient spearheads raise new questions about North America's first inhabitants
Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

Fact: The coronavirus vaccine candidates do not affect people’s DNA

Two vaccines [approved by the FDA]— one from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech, and another from biotechnology company Moderna — are examples of a new technology that uses a piece of genetic material called messenger RNA. That mRNA teaches the body’s cells to build the protein on the surface of the coronavirus, therefore making the immune system recognize and block the true virus.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Talking Biotech
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: What are mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and how do they work?

Infographic: What are mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and how do they work?

As of 1 December 2020, thirteen vaccines have reached the final stage of testing: where they are being given to ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
favicon

Environmental Working Group: EWG challenges safety of GMOs, food pesticide residues

Known by some as the "Environmental Worrying Group," EWG lobbies ...
m hansen

Michael Hansen: Architect of Consumers Union ongoing anti-GMO campaign

Michael K. Hansen (born 1956) is thought by critics to be ...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend