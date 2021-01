The president of the Congress of the Republic [of Peru], Mirtha Vásquez, signed the enactment of the 15-year extension of Law 29811, Moratorium Law on modified living organism products.

The Law was approved during the II Agrarian Plenary, held in October 2020. After making certain clarifications, and waiting for the political climate to ease, it was finally signed into law.

